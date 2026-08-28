WATCH: Drake Seemingly Films Music Video While Wearing Iron Man Suit
By Tony M. Centeno
August 28, 2026
Drake suited up in Tony Stark's notorious Iron Man for a video shoot in his hometown.
The 39-year-old rapper was spotted out at the Canadian National Exhibition fair in Toronto on Thursday night, August 27, for what appears to be a music video shoot. In one clip posted to social media, Drizzy is seen with his face mask up, rapping next to a man in what appears to be War Machine's suit while at the bottom of a Ferris wheel. In another clip, Drake and War Machine walk around the fair as fans record them on their phones.
Drake was spotted filming a new music video at Toronto’s CNE fair wearing a full Iron Man suit 👀 pic.twitter.com/BNF8V8qy88— Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDay) August 28, 2026
Drake spotted at Toronto’s CNE dressed up as Ironman while filming a Music Video 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4HeHeehwlK— Yk (@ykykyk123123) August 28, 2026
It's not clear what song Drake was shooting the music video for, but he has plenty to choose from. Drake recently dropped three albums to kick off the summer: ICEMAN, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. The first album, which was inspired by another Marvel hero, Bobby Drake a.k.a. "ICEMAN," contains hits like "Shabang" and "Janice STFU" as well as collaborations with Future, 21 Savage, and Molly Santana. MAID OF HONOUR features more club hits like "Cheetah Print" with Sexyy Red and "Which One" with Central Cee. HABIBTI is the third album with a majority of R&B-type songs, including "Fortworth" featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR and more.
Following the release of his three albums, Drake released a slew of music videos for songs like "2 Hard 4 The Radio," "Gen 5," "Make Them Pay," "Slap The City" with Qendresa, and more. As of this report, there's no word on when his Iron Man-inspired music video will see the light of day. Check out more behind-the-scenes footage of Drake's latest video shoot below.
Drake was spotted at Toronto’s CNE wearing an Iron Man suit and playing Whack-A-Mole pic.twitter.com/hklt4pojzy— 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) August 28, 2026
Drake pulled up to Toronto’s CNE fair filming a music video in an Iron Man suit. pic.twitter.com/vlRVyrEHWo— aGOODoutfit (@aGOODoutfit) August 28, 2026