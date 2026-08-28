WATCH: Drake Seemingly Films Music Video While Wearing Iron Man Suit

It's not clear what song Drake was shooting the music video for, but he has plenty to choose from. Drake recently dropped three albums to kick off the summer: ICEMAN, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. The first album, which was inspired by another Marvel hero, Bobby Drake a.k.a. "ICEMAN," contains hits like "Shabang" and "Janice STFU" as well as collaborations with Future, 21 Savage, and Molly Santana. MAID OF HONOUR features more club hits like "Cheetah Print" with Sexyy Red and "Which One" with Central Cee. HABIBTI is the third album with a majority of R&B-type songs, including "Fortworth" featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR and more.



Following the release of his three albums, Drake released a slew of music videos for songs like "2 Hard 4 The Radio," "Gen 5," "Make Them Pay," "Slap The City" with Qendresa, and more. As of this report, there's no word on when his Iron Man-inspired music video will see the light of day. Check out more behind-the-scenes footage of Drake's latest video shoot below.