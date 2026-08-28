Wild Card Hopefuls Headline MLB Action

Major League Baseball's postseason races are intensifying with a full schedule of games on Friday (August 28). The National League Wild Card-leading Chicago Cubs are set to host the Cincinnati Reds, aiming to extend their two-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies will be opening a weekend series against the Los Angeles Angels out west, hoping to close the gap.

In the American League, the Cleveland Guardians have surged to a seven-game winning streak, securing a two-game lead for the final Wild Card spot. They will face the Kansas City Royals, who have been formidable, winning 10 of their last 11 games. This matchup is crucial for both teams as they vie for postseason positions.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are also in the mix, looking to narrow their one-and-a-half-game deficit for the National League's last postseason spot. They will be facing off against the San Francisco Giants in what promises to be a pivotal game.

According to the MLB's current wild card standings, the top two division winners in each league receive byes to the Division Series. The remaining four teams, including the third division winner and three Wild Cards, compete in a best-of-three Wild Card Series, with the higher seed hosting all three games.

The race for the Wild Card spots is heating up, and tonight's games could significantly impact the standings as teams fight for their chance in the postseason.