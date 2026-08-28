Woman Dies From Hawk Fire Injuries

A woman has died from injuries sustained in the Hawk Fire, a wildfire that started near Reno, Nevada, on Saturday (August 22). This marks the first fatality linked to the 15,000-acre blaze, which is now almost fully contained. The fire has burned across both sides of the Nevada-California state line, with most damage occurring northwest of Reno.

According to AP News, the woman was transported from Nevada to California's UC Davis Medical Center for treatment. The fire, which authorities have identified as human-caused, led to the destruction of about four dozen homes in Nevada.

The blaze prompted the evacuation of approximately 90,000 people, with officials urging residents to stay away due to shifting winds making the fire unpredictable. Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency in Washoe County and mobilized the National Guard to assist with firefighting efforts.

The fire's rapid growth, fueled by dry conditions and strong winds, has challenged firefighters. The University of Nevada and two hospitals were on the brink of evacuation as the fire threatened nearby areas.

As the community begins to assess the damage, local families, including those who lost their homes, are seeking assistance through crowdfunding efforts.