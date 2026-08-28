Yankees' Judge Wants Return Without Rehab Stint

Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees' right fielder, is optimistic about returning to the field next month without a minor league rehab stint. Judge, who has been sidelined since May 31 due to a stress fracture in his rib cage, told reporters on Thursday (August 27) that he feels great and is eager to rejoin his team. He has not taken competitive swings since his injury and believes a rehab assignment would be a "waste of at-bats."

Judge reached a significant milestone in his recovery as he has been cleared for light activities, including outdoor running and upper-body resistance training, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Boone expressed optimism about Judge's progress, stating, "It’s good to see him with his pinstripes on and cleats, heading out onto the field in the afternoon." Judge's latest scans showed enough healing to advance his training, which is a positive sign for his return this season.

Despite the lengthy rehab process, Judge is determined to play before the end of the 2026 season. He stated, "I’ll be back this season. I don’t know why I wouldn’t be. That was always the plan, to come back sooner than later, definitely." The Yankees are hopeful for his return as they are currently 3.5 games out of first place in the AL East.

While Judge has not yet received a target date for his return, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman remains optimistic, noting the high likelihood of Judge fitting the timeframe to rejoin the team. Judge's return is crucial for the Yankees as they aim to contend for a World Series title.