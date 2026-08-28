Yankees Rookie George Lombard Jr. Struggles With Errors

After an impressive start, New York Yankees rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. has hit a rough patch, committing errors in six consecutive games. This streak, which culminated in Thursday's (August 27) 5-1 loss to the Houston Astros, marks the longest for a Yankees player since 1921 and the longest in Major League Baseball since 1992.

Lombard, 21, acknowledged the issue, stating, "It's not acceptable. It can't happen at this level." He is actively working with coaches to address his defensive challenges. According to ESPN, Lombard's errors have been routine mistakes, including misplayed grounders and misjudged popups.

Despite the defensive slump, Yankees manager Aaron Boone remains optimistic about Lombard's potential. Boone noted that Lombard is a skilled and gifted player who will overcome this hurdle. The New York Times reports that Lombard's errors have not deterred the Yankees' belief in his abilities.

Offensively, Lombard has provided a boost, with a .265 batting average, two home runs, and six RBIs in 75 plate appearances. As the Yankees (75-58) continue their push for the playoffs, they need Lombard to regain his defensive steadiness. The team is currently four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East and faces a crucial series against the Boston Red Sox.

Lombard's performance will be closely watched as the Yankees strive to secure a playoff spot. The rookie is determined to improve, stating, "My main focus is to turn the page and want the next ball hit to you to make the next play."