Ye Shows Up To Chicago Courthouse To Support Lil Durk During Trial

Ye and Lil Durk have worked together in the past. Durk first worked with the artist formerly known as Kanye West on "Jonah" from his 2021 album Donda. He was also featured on the original version of Ye's "VULTURES" with Ty Dolla $ign and also appeared with him on Cardi B's "Hot Sh!t."



Lil Durk has had some support from other celebrities since his trial began earlier this week. Machine Gun Kelly, G Herbo, and Lil Durk's father have also traveled to the Los Angeles courthouse. MGK said Durk called him personally and asked him to pull up.



"This been my bro for a decade," he wrote on X. "When he called and asked if id pull up and support im there no question. free durk."



Lil Durk has been locked up since his arrest in October 2024. He has denied all the charges against him.