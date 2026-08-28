Ye Shows Up To Chicago Courthouse To Support Lil Durk During Trial
By Tony M. Centeno
August 28, 2026
Ye is the latest celebrity to show up and support Lil Durk in the midst of his murder-for-hire trial.
On Thursday, August 27, the Chicago native arrived at the courthouse in Los Angeles and sat in the second row. He wore an all-black outfit and took off his black shades once he was seated inside. Ye was there to witness the fourth day of the trial, where former Only The Family member Kacey "OTF Jam" Hester continued his testimony against Durk Banks. The Grammy Award-winning artist is accused of organizing a hit on rapper Quando Rondo and hiring Hester, along with four others, to carry out the crime.
Video of Ye entering the courtroom to support Lil Durk during his ongoing trial. According to insiders, many jurors and members of the public were in awe as Ye entered the courtroom. ❤️🙏🏾🎥 pic.twitter.com/j4kYZejPqw— yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) August 27, 2026
While he was there, Ye also met with some of Durk's crew, who were also at the courthouse to support him. He ran into Doodie Lo, one of Durk's closest friends and OTF artists. Doodie praised Ye for his support and even hooked him up with a "Free Durk" t-shirt.
"Ye We Love And Respect You For Showing Up At Our Darkest Times 🤲 @ye," he wrote on Instagram.
Ye and Lil Durk have worked together in the past. Durk first worked with the artist formerly known as Kanye West on "Jonah" from his 2021 album Donda. He was also featured on the original version of Ye's "VULTURES" with Ty Dolla $ign and also appeared with him on Cardi B's "Hot Sh!t."
Lil Durk has had some support from other celebrities since his trial began earlier this week. Machine Gun Kelly, G Herbo, and Lil Durk's father have also traveled to the Los Angeles courthouse. MGK said Durk called him personally and asked him to pull up.
"This been my bro for a decade," he wrote on X. "When he called and asked if id pull up and support im there no question. free durk."
Lil Durk has been locked up since his arrest in October 2024. He has denied all the charges against him.