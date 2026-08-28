Ye Shows Up To Chicago Courthouse To Support Lil Durk During Trial

By Tony M. Centeno

August 28, 2026

Ye & Lil Durk
Photo: Getty Images

Ye is the latest celebrity to show up and support Lil Durk in the midst of his murder-for-hire trial.

On Thursday, August 27, the Chicago native arrived at the courthouse in Los Angeles and sat in the second row. He wore an all-black outfit and took off his black shades once he was seated inside. Ye was there to witness the fourth day of the trial, where former Only The Family member Kacey "OTF Jam" Hester continued his testimony against Durk Banks. The Grammy Award-winning artist is accused of organizing a hit on rapper Quando Rondo and hiring Hester, along with four others, to carry out the crime.

While he was there, Ye also met with some of Durk's crew, who were also at the courthouse to support him. He ran into Doodie Lo, one of Durk's closest friends and OTF artists. Doodie praised Ye for his support and even hooked him up with a "Free Durk" t-shirt.

"Ye We Love And Respect You For Showing Up At Our Darkest Times 🤲 @ye," he wrote on Instagram.

Ye and Lil Durk have worked together in the past. Durk first worked with the artist formerly known as Kanye West on "Jonah" from his 2021 album Donda. He was also featured on the original version of Ye's "VULTURES" with Ty Dolla $ign and also appeared with him on Cardi B's "Hot Sh!t."

Lil Durk has had some support from other celebrities since his trial began earlier this week. Machine Gun Kelly, G Herbo, and Lil Durk's father have also traveled to the Los Angeles courthouse. MGK said Durk called him personally and asked him to pull up.

"This been my bro for a decade," he wrote on X. "When he called and asked if id pull up and support im there no question. free durk."

Lil Durk has been locked up since his arrest in October 2024. He has denied all the charges against him.

Kanye WestLil Durk
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices