Yung Miami Shares Two ‘Spend Dat' Remixes With Kodak Black, Lil Baby & More

"Sent a thousand roses on a jet and two Chanel bags," 'Yak spits. "Fly s**t, everybody in my section goin' home rich."



Yung Miami also recruited Shenseea, Davido, and Vybz Kartel to hop on the international remix. Shenseea kicks off the banger by shouting out all the scammers from the Caribbean to Africa, and boasts about flipping currency from all over the world. Davido picks it up and drops bars about the high-end brands he's got in his closet while Vybz says he'll spend on all the ladies who jump in his ride.



"Spend Dat" has become Yung Miami's biggest solo record. The J. White Did It-produced track has reached No. 1 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, Rap Airplay, and Urban Radio charts. The song is also set to appear on her debut solo album coming later this year.



Stream Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" remixes below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE