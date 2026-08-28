Yung Miami Shares Two ‘Spend Dat' Remixes With Kodak Black, Lil Baby & More
By Tony M. Centeno
August 28, 2026
Yung Miami is out to take over the world with two fresh remixes of her smash hit "Spend Dat."
On Friday, August 28, the former City Girl dropped a two-pack of "Spend Dat" remixes. The first collaboration, which features Kodak Black and Lil Baby, was teased earlier this week. On the track, Caresha includes a fresh verse, in which she boasts about the success of her summer anthem. Baby follows up with some bars about his spending habits on lavish items like Rolls-Royces and Hermès. Kodak closes out the song by making sure everyone in his circle is straight.
"Sent a thousand roses on a jet and two Chanel bags," 'Yak spits. "Fly s**t, everybody in my section goin' home rich."
Yung Miami also recruited Shenseea, Davido, and Vybz Kartel to hop on the international remix. Shenseea kicks off the banger by shouting out all the scammers from the Caribbean to Africa, and boasts about flipping currency from all over the world. Davido picks it up and drops bars about the high-end brands he's got in his closet while Vybz says he'll spend on all the ladies who jump in his ride.
"Spend Dat" has become Yung Miami's biggest solo record. The J. White Did It-produced track has reached No. 1 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, Rap Airplay, and Urban Radio charts. The song is also set to appear on her debut solo album coming later this year.
Stream Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" remixes below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE