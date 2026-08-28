Zara Larsson Details What She Views As 'The Ultimate Success'

Zara Larsson is measuring success on the community built with her fans.

In a new interview with Parade magazine published Thursday (August 27), the "Lush Life" singer, 28, explained how she measures her success as an artist and how, as she has gotten older, she has realized just how much she cares about the people who come to her shows.

"For me, the ultimate success would be a stadium world tour," she said. "People have taken time out of their real lives. They paid money to experience this with their friends, andI get to be on stage and sing live."

Larsson noted that it's not just the positive response to her music that makes her successful but building a live musical experience that fans want to immerse themselves in.

"The live culture of it all is what I really, really care about. And what's been so amazing about Midnight Sun is I feel like it's gone beyond just a good album or a good song," she said. "People are being invited into my world by putting on their outfits and their flowers and the glitter and the colors. The culture around it is how I feel successful."

Larsson is one of several artists set to take the stage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One on September 18 and 19 in Las Vegas. Other artists include BTS, Benson Boone, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer as well as a special performance by Stella Lefty.