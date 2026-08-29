Hegseth Denies Considering 2028 Presidential Run

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has firmly denied reports suggesting he is considering a run for the presidency in 2028. On Friday (August 28), NBC News reported that two sources familiar with the situation claimed Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer Hegseth, had discussed the possibility with friends. However, Hegseth responded on X, stating, "100% false. We told NBC that, but they just lie with anonymous 'sources.'"

The Pentagon also dismissed the report, with spokesperson Sean Parnell emphasizing that Hegseth's focus remains on leading the War Department. "Secretary Hegseth is not running for president, and his main priority is leading the War Department. All other speculation is foolish," Parnell told NBC News.

Hegseth's recent visit to the Iowa State Fair, a key location in presidential politics, fueled speculation about his political ambitions. Despite this, Hegseth maintains that his only goal is to "Make the Department of War Great Again."

While Hegseth denies any presidential aspirations, other Trump administration figures, such as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are seen as potential 2028 candidates. According to Mediaite, these figures are expected to be prominent contenders should they decide to run.

Despite the denials, some within the Republican Party see Hegseth as a strong candidate due to his appeal to the conservative base. American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp expressed support for a potential Hegseth candidacy, describing him as "impressive" and full of energy.

As of now, no major candidate has officially announced a campaign for the Republican nomination in 2028, leaving the field open for speculation and potential entries.