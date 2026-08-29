Trump Teleprompter Operator Fined $172k For Kalshi Bets

By iHeartRadio

August 29, 2026

Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Holds Election Night Event In West Palm Beach
Photo: John Moore / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A teleprompter operator for President Donald Trump has been ordered to pay a significant fine for using insider information to place prediction market bets. On Friday (August 28), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced that Gabriel Perez must pay over $107,000 in profits he made from these bets, along with a $65,000 civil penalty.

Perez, who served as Trump's teleprompter operator since 2016, used "material, nonpublic information" from the president's speeches to make trades on Kalshi, a prediction market platform. The CFTC labeled this activity as insider trading, noting that Perez traded "presidential mention market contracts," which are event contracts based on words or phrases the President might use in his speeches.

Kalshi played a role in uncovering the prohibited trading activity. Bobby DeNault, Kalshi's lead lawyer, stated, "A Kalshi surveillance investigation caught a White House staffer engaging in prohibited trading activity. Today this individual was subjected to penalties by the CFTC and by our exchange." He emphasized that violators of rules or federal law will face consequences.

The CFTC highlighted Perez's "exemplary cooperation" during the investigation. Despite this, Perez has been banned from trading on prediction markets for three years. The White House placed him on leave in July, and former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described the trades as a breach of ethics, calling them "deeply unfortunate and frankly a disgrace."

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and Perez could not be reached.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices