Death Toll Rises To Over 600 In Nepal Flood

The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Nepal has risen to 675 as search and rescue efforts continue. The disaster began on Wednesday (August 26) when a glacier collapsed, sending a massive wall of water through a mountain town near the Chinese border. Over 2,500 people remain missing, including dozens of Americans and other foreign nationals.

Rescue teams have evacuated nearly 3,000 stranded individuals, including 163 foreigners, according to the Nepal Army’s Public Relations Directorate. Among those rescued are 113 Indians, 26 Chinese, and two Americans. The Nepal Red Cross reports that more than 90,000 people have been affected by the disaster.

Nepal’s meteorology department has warned of fresh rainfall and thunderstorms, which could disrupt ongoing rescue operations. Meanwhile, the United States has pledged $3.6 million in humanitarian aid, and India has dispatched special flights carrying medical aid and essential supplies.

The Nepalese government estimates that rebuilding could cost between $4 billion and $5 billion. Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle stated that loss and damage assessments are ongoing.

International support continues to pour in, with countries like the UK, EU, Canada, and China pledging financial and logistical assistance. Rescue operations are ongoing at hydropower sites, where teams are working tirelessly to locate survivors.