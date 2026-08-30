Division II Football Player Dies After Medical Emergency

A Division II college football player from William Jewell College, MicahJo Barnett, tragically passed away after experiencing a medical emergency during the team's season opener against Fort Lewis College on Saturday (August 29). The incident occurred at Greene Stadium in Liberty, Missouri, approximately 20 miles northeast of Kansas City.

Barnett, a junior running back, suffered seizure-like symptoms on the sideline around 12:20 p.m. local time. Paramedics from the Liberty Fire Department were on standby and quickly attended to him before transporting him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The game, which had been suspended after Barnett's medical emergency, was later canceled.

Barnett had scored a touchdown earlier in the game, contributing to the Cardinals' 7-0 lead. He rushed six times for 29 yards before the game was halted. Barnett was a business administration major and an academic all-conference honoree in 2025. He was beginning his third season with the Cardinals, having previously rushed for 457 yards and six touchdowns over 13 career games.

William Jewell College expressed its condolences on its website, stating, "Our thoughts and prayers are with MicahJo’s family, our students, the Cardinal Football family, and the rest of our community during this time of loss." A vigil was scheduled for Saturday night on the college's quad to honor Barnett and support his family.

Barnett hailed from Shawnee Mission, Kansas, and played high school football at Liberty North, where he earned all-state honors and contributed to a state championship-winning team. Fort Lewis College also expressed its condolences through a statement from athletic director Shawn Jakubowski, extending support to Barnett's family and the William Jewell community.