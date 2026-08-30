Google Maps Updates Lake Ontario To "Lake America"

Google Maps has updated its display to show Lake Ontario as "Lake America" for U.S. users following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump. The order, signed on Thursday (August 27), renamed the lake for federal use amid escalating trade tensions with Canada. According to the order, the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) was updated to reflect this change, and Google Maps, which relies on official government sources like GNIS, has followed suit. However, the change will only affect users in the United States. Canadians will continue to see "Lake Ontario," and the rest of the world will see both names.

The move comes after trade negotiations between the U.S. and Canada broke down, leading to new tariffs. President Trump stated that the renaming was not a direct message to Canada but was part of a broader strategy to assert American influence over shared landmarks. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized the decision, emphasizing the historical significance of the name Lake Ontario, which dates back over 400 years.

While Google Maps has adopted the change, MapQuest announced it will not be updating the lake's name, instead allowing users to create their own names for the lake. The executive order has sparked mixed reactions, with some U.S. politicians supporting the move and others, like Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul, rejecting it.

The name change is reminiscent of a similar move last year when President Trump renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America for U.S. federal use, a decision that was also reflected on Google Maps for American users. As of now, it remains uncertain whether Google will continue this practice for other shared bodies of water.