Over 27K Packages Of White Rice Recalled For Possible Contamination

More than 27,000 packages of Lundberg Family Farms' Jasmine white rice have been recalled due to potential contamination with foreign material. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an expanded recall on August 27, 2026, covering 32-ounce packages with best-before dates in February 2027. The recall affects consumers in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, and other states.

The FDA has classified this as a Class II recall, indicating that consumption of the affected rice could lead to temporary or medically reversible health effects. Consumers are urged to check for the UPC code 073416040281 and lot numbers 260201MA or 260202MA on their packages. If these details match, the rice should not be consumed and must be discarded.

The recall, which initially began in April 2026, was first announced by Wegmans after Lundberg Family Farms voluntarily flagged certain packages. The recall has since expanded to include major retailers such as Wegmans, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, and Giant. According to a statement from Lundberg Family Farms, the incident was isolated to a single production run, and no illnesses have been reported.

Customers who purchased the affected rice can return it to Wegmans for a full refund. Those who bought from Target or Walmart should contact the respective retailers for refund options. The FDA and consumer advocates emphasize that no other Lundberg rice products are affected by this recall.

The FDA's recall system is designed to catch and address food safety issues swiftly. Consumers are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any concerns related to recalled products. For more information, visit the FDA's website or contact the retailer where the rice was purchased.