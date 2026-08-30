Seven Dead After Ferry Capsizes Off Cyprus

At least seven people have died after a ferry carrying over 260 passengers capsized off the northern coast of Cyprus on Sunday (August 30). The ferry was traveling from the port of Kyrenia in Northern Cyprus to the Turkish port of Tasucu in Mersin province when it began taking on water shortly after departure.

According to Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman, 237 individuals have been rescued, while search and rescue operations continue for nearly two dozen missing passengers. The ferry, operated by Filo Denizcilik, encountered difficulties approximately 7.5 kilometers off the coast, as reported by Turkish state-run TRT news channel.

The incident has prompted a significant response, with Turkish and Northern Cyprus coast guard vessels, helicopters, and navy ships involved in the rescue efforts. Northern Cyprus Prime Minister Unal Ustel emphasized the urgency of locating the missing individuals, stating, "Our utmost priority at this moment is to reach the 23 missing individuals as soon as possible."

The cause of the capsizing remains under investigation, with conflicting reports about weather conditions at the time of the incident. Although Turkish Cypriot leader Erhurman mentioned that weather conditions "were not bad," Prime Minister Ustel noted adverse weather conditions contributed to the ferry taking on water. Authorities have detained eight individuals, including the ferry captain, as part of the investigation.

The ferry's capsizing has highlighted the ongoing division of Cyprus, split along ethnic lines since 1974. The self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is recognized only by Turkey, which maintains a significant military presence in the region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed condolences and assured coordination with Northern Cyprus in the search and rescue efforts.

As the search continues, the TRNC's health ministry has alerted hospitals to prepare for any medical attention needed by the rescued passengers. The incident has drawn attention to the busy ferry route between Kyrenia and Tasucu, with multiple companies operating in the area.