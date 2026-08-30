SpaceX Launches NASA's Roman Telescope Into Space

NASA successfully launched the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope into space on Sunday (August 30) at 7:26 a.m. Eastern from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The telescope, carried by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, is headed to Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 2, about 930,000 miles from Earth.

This mission marks a significant milestone for NASA as the Roman Telescope is designed to explore dark energy and dark matter, helping scientists understand the universe's mysteries. The telescope will also search for exoplanets and study distant stars. With a wide field of view 100 times larger than the Hubble Space Telescope, Roman aims to map billions of galaxies and discover new exoplanets.

The launch featured the Falcon Heavy's two side boosters landing successfully at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The telescope will spend about 30 days traveling to its destination and is expected to begin its science mission in early 2027.

NASA's Roman Telescope, named after its first chief of astronomy, Nancy Grace Roman, is expected to revolutionize our understanding of the cosmos. It will provide insights into dark energy and dark matter, potentially uncovering new physics and particles. The mission is set to last five years, with the possibility of extension.

For more details on the launch and mission, visit the [NASA website](https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/roman/main/index.html) and [SpaceX's official page](https://www.spacex.com/launches/).