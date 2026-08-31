Abbott Unveils First Whole Milk Ready-To-Feed Infant Formula In U.S.

Abbott has launched Similac 360 Total Care Made With Whole Milk, the first and only ready-to-feed liquid infant formula in the United States made with whole milk. The announcement was made Monday (August 31), marking a new option for parents seeking alternatives to traditional infant formula. According to Abbott, Similac 360 Total Care Made With Whole Milk is designed to closely resemble breast milk, offering parents a new feeding choice.

Misha Pardubicka-Jenkins, Abbott’s U.S. vice president and general manager for pediatric nutrition, said in a press release, "Parents have been asking for more whole milk options, and we wanted to give them something they couldn't get anywhere else." The formula contains a unique blend of five immune-nourishing prebiotics and is intended as a complete or partial substitute for breast milk. Abbott highlights that the formula is their closest yet to breast milk, aiming to support babies’ immune systems, digestive health, and brain development.

The new formula is part of Abbott’s continued investment in infant nutrition. As explained on the Similac official website, the product is ready-to-feed and designed with convenience in mind, appealing to parents looking for easy-to-use options. Parents can also join the MySimilac Rewards program for personalized nutritional guidance and other benefits.

Abbott’s research into human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) has been ongoing for more than two decades. According to company statements, the new Similac 360 Total Care formulas include HMOs that are structurally identical to those found in breast milk, though not derived from human milk. The goal is to narrow the gap between breast milk and formula, addressing the needs of families who choose or need to use formula.

The Similac 360 Total Care Made With Whole Milk formula is now available online and in major retail stores nationwide. Abbott encourages parents to consult with their pediatricians before making changes to their baby’s diet. The company says it will continue to support families with scientifically-backed options and resources for infant nutrition.