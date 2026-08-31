Army Secretary Dan Driscoll Resigns Amid Tensions

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump, marking another significant change in military leadership during the Trump administration. Driscoll's resignation follows months of reported tension with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. The White House confirmed Driscoll's departure on Monday (August 31), although no specific reason was provided. Driscoll, who has served for 18 months, is known for his efforts in advancing President Trump's agenda, including military operations and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Reports from the Associated Press indicate that Driscoll's resignation leaves the Army without a Senate-confirmed leader as the U.S. continues its involvement in the war against Iran, which began nearly six months ago. Driscoll, an Iraq war veteran and former adviser to Vice President JD Vance, was confirmed as Army Secretary in February 2025. He played a key role in modernizing the Army and cutting red tape for military contractors.

Driscoll's departure is part of a broader shakeup within the military, with several other top leaders, including Gen. Randy George and Navy Secretary John Phelan, also stepping down. Driscoll's resignation was first reported by The Washington Post, which noted ongoing internal clashes between Driscoll and Hegseth. Despite these tensions, Driscoll was praised for his leadership and contributions to making the U.S. Army more powerful.