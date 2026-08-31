At Least 15 Missing In Grand Canyon Floods

At least 15 people are missing after flash floods swept through a remote section of the Grand Canyon on Saturday, causing significant damage and cutting off access to popular hiking areas. The floods, which began around 2:30 p.m. local time, inundated areas near the historic Phantom Ranch and Bright Angel Campground, prompting the evacuation of 62 individuals from the affected regions.

The National Park Service (NPS) is actively seeking information from anyone who may have been hiking or backpacking along Bright Angel Creek or had plans to stay at Phantom Ranch or the Bright Angel Campground. Officials are also working to identify travelers who might have been stranded on the North Kaibab Trail. As reported by ABC News, the flash floods destroyed nearly all footbridges spanning Bright Angel Creek, eliminating hiker access and causing severe infrastructure damage.

The flooding also knocked out the park's water pipeline, leading to significant water conservation measures. Starting Monday, overnight hotel stays will not be allowed, and only campground bathroom faucets will remain operational. The NPS has closed multiple campgrounds and trails, with no estimated reopening date.

Air evacuations, coordinated by the NPS and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, continued throughout Sunday. According to Yahoo News, more thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected, potentially leading to additional flash flooding and debris flow.

One of the missing individuals is John Giusti, a chiropractor from Granbury, Texas, who was hiking the canyon for the first time with friends. His sister, Valerie Gibbs, last communicated with him before the floods began. The NPS continues to search for missing individuals and urges anyone with information to come forward.