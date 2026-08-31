Bad Wolves Guitarist AJ Rebollo Exits Band Over Controversial 'Jolene' Cover

Bad Wolves guitarist AJ Rebollo has left the band, citing the group’s cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” as the final breaking point.

Rebollo, who joined Bad Wolves as a touring guitarist in 2023, announced his departure on Friday (Aug. 28), shortly after the band revealed plans to release its version of Parton’s 1974 classic.

The cover was initially expected to feature vocals from Parton herself. However, the collaboration was no longer possible following her death.

Rebollo took to Instagram to share the news, writing that he could “no longer in good faith remain a member” of the metal band, citing what he described as decisions being made for the band by its label.

He called the label’s decision to release “Jolene” despite the rockers expressing its opposition the “final nail in the coffin” for his tenure.

Rebollo shared that they didn't want to release the song following Parton’s death because the collaboration could no longer happen, and the release could be perceived as an attempt to capitalize on the death of the country music icon.