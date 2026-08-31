Billie Eilish Officiates Brother Finneas's Wedding

By iHeartRadio

August 31, 2026

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Billie Eilish, a ten-time Grammy winner and two-time Oscar-winning songwriter, added a new role to her repertoire as she officiated her brother Finneas O'Connell's wedding to Claudia Sulewski on Saturday (August 29) in Montecito, California. The star-studded event took place at the luxurious San Ysidro Ranch, attracting an impressive guest list that included Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Nina Dobrev, Kristen Bell, and Dax Shepard.

The couple's wedding came nearly a year after they announced their engagement in September 2025. Finneas and Claudia met in 2018 through a dating app, and their relationship quickly blossomed. Finneas was so inspired by Claudia that he wrote a song named after her the night they met.

Claudia, a 30-year-old actress and content creator, wore multiple stunning dresses by Oscar de la Renta throughout the wedding festivities. Her ceremony gown, an ivory silk faille ballgown with a dramatic drop-waist bodice, was particularly noteworthy. She told Vogue, "There's something about this dress that just demands a moment of silence."

Billie Eilish, who officiated the ceremony, wore an olive-green off-the-shoulder corseted gown that complemented the lush garden surroundings. She attended the wedding with her boyfriend, Nat Wolff. The couple shared their joy with family and friends, marking the beginning of their new chapter together.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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