Boston Teen Electrocuted By Third Rail Trying To Save Girlfriend Who Fell Onto Subway Track

A 19-year-old man, identified as Frankey Wright Jr., died Saturday (August 29) after being electrocuted while trying to save his girlfriend, who fell onto the subway tracks at Boston’s Forest Hills MBTA Station. The tragic incident happened just after 1 p.m. as the couple, carrying Caribbean flags after attending Boston’s 53rd annual Caribbean Festival, entered the Jamaica Plain station together.

According to MBTA Transit Police, the woman lost her balance near the yellow warning strip on the platform and fell onto the tracks. Frankey Wright Jr. attempted to pull her up, but both ended up in the path of the electrified third rail. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene, while his girlfriend—whose name has not been released—was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan called the event “a horrific tragedy,” offering condolences to the family and friends of the victim. Police said foul play is not suspected in the accident, and the case remains under investigation. Wright’s father described his son as a “noble young man” and said he had never ridden the train before.

Many MBTA riders responded with shock, urging the transit authority to add more safety measures, such as fences or barriers, to prevent future incidents. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the woman remained in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

The MBTA and law enforcement continue to investigate, and no additional details about possible changes to safety protocols have yet been announced.