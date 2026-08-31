Broncos' Cooper Placed On Exempt List

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper has been placed on the NFL's commissioner's exempt list as of Sunday (August 30), following domestic violence charges stemming from two arrests in June. This decision comes just one day before Cooper's scheduled arraignment in Douglas County, Colorado, where he faces a felony charge of second-degree assault by strangulation and three misdemeanor counts, including violating a protection order.

While on the exempt list, Cooper cannot practice or play in games but can attend meetings and work out at the team facility. He will continue to receive his salary during this period and will not count against the Broncos' 53-man roster. The NFL uses the exempt list when potential violations of its personal conduct policy are under review.

Cooper's legal troubles began with his initial arrest on June 4, following an incident involving his girlfriend. A week later, he was arrested again for allegedly contacting her despite a protection order. Despite these issues, the Broncos allowed Cooper to participate in training camp and preseason games. He played in the team's preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings, where he was one of the captains.

The NFL's decision does not equate to a suspension, but Cooper could face further league discipline depending on the outcome of the investigation. Broncos General Manager George Paton stated, "We continue to take this very seriously. We're going to continue to monitor all the legal developments and continue to support Jonathon."

Cooper, who has been a consistent performer for the Broncos since being drafted in 2021, recorded 31.5 sacks in 81 career games. The Broncos signed him to a four-year, $60 million extension in 2024. As the legal process unfolds, Cooper is expected to enter a plea at his arraignment unless an agreement is reached beforehand.