Broncos Linebacker Cooper Pleads Not Guilty To Domestic Violence Charges

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathan Cooper has pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges related to two arrests in June. Cooper, 28, faces a felony assault charge for allegedly strangling his ex-girlfriend, along with four misdemeanors. On Monday (August 31), a judge in Douglas County, Colorado, scheduled a three-day trial to begin on Monday, November 10.

The NFL placed Cooper on the commissioner's exempt list, which means he cannot practice or play with the Broncos but can still use team facilities and receive his salary. Broncos general manager George Paton emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating that the team will continue to monitor legal developments and support Cooper. Head coach Sean Payton also expressed support for Cooper, acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations.

Cooper's legal troubles began with his arrest on June 4, following an altercation with his then-girlfriend. He was arrested again a week later for allegedly violating a protection order by attempting to contact her. The Broncos chose not to release Cooper, who is due $12 million this season, and allowed him to participate in training camp after attending an inpatient clinic.

The NFL is conducting its own investigation, and Cooper could face a lengthy suspension under the league's domestic violence policy. His trial is set to take place during Denver's bye week, and any games missed while on the exempt list could count toward his suspension. Cooper has been a key player for the Broncos, starting 52 consecutive games and leading the league in sacks over the past two seasons.