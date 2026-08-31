Charlie Kirk's Accused Killer Seeks Camera Ban In Court

By iHeartRadio

August 31, 2026

Preliminary Hearing For Charlie Kirk Shooter Tyler Robinson In Provo, Utah
Photo: Pool / Getty Images News / Getty Images

The man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk is requesting a Utah court to ban cameras from the closing arguments of his preliminary hearing, set for Tuesday (September 1). Tyler Robinson, the accused, argues that media presence could taint the jury pool and jeopardize his right to a fair trial. Attorneys for the media, however, contend that previous requests to ban cameras have been rejected and this instance should be no different.

Robinson is accused of fatally shooting Kirk last September at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. His lawyers argue that cameras could turn the case into a "reality TV show," potentially influencing public opinion and affecting the trial's fairness. According to Fox News, Robinson's attorneys stated, "The media presence in the courtroom both distracts and places added pressure on hearing participants to present for the media, as opposed to focusing on the facts, evidence, and mechanics of the hearing."

Despite these concerns, Judge Tony Graf has previously ruled that cameras will not be banned from the courtroom. As reported by The Free Speech Center, Judge Graf emphasized that electronic media coverage facilitates public access to court proceedings, allowing transparency and accountability.

The defense claims that livestreams and images could bias the public by showing evidence that may not be admissible at trial. However, news organizations and Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, argue that transparency is essential to counter conspiracy theories surrounding the case.

Robinson, 23, has not yet entered a plea. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if he is convicted. The court proceedings continue to draw significant public interest, given the high-profile nature of the case and the involvement of Turning Point USA, a major force in U.S. politics.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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