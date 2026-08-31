Cherry Bomb's "Myriad Reflector" Turns Broken Pieces Into A Dance Anthem

"Myriad Reflector," is out now and the title comes from the original name for the disco ball. Mandy Lee builds the entire song around what that object actually is: hundreds of broken mirror fragments, arranged so they throw light instead of shadows.

The video is a love letter to New York

For the "Myriad Reflector" video, Cherry went home. Director Matty Vogel shot it on the New York City subway, which turns out to be a pretty good stand-in for a disco ball if you look at it the right way.

"It's an ode to the city that raised me and my love of music," Lee said. "The video takes place on the subway that, akin to a myriad reflector, brings together a constellation of individual fragments to create a single mosaic. It was made with the help of my incredible crew and video vixen friends whose joy has inspired its feeling."

Cherry Bomb makes history at All Things Go on September 27

Here's the part that should be circled on your calendar: on September 27, Cherry Bomb plays her first-ever solo festival set at All Things Go: NYC at Forest Hills Stadium — and she's doing it as part of the first all-female lineup in the festival's history, a bill that includes MUNA, Carly Rae Jepsen, Zara Larsson, Brandi Carlile, Lola Young, Grace Ives and hemlocke springs.

For an artist who has spent more than a decade on the road, that's not a scheduling detail. It's the whole point.

How Cherry Bomb got here

Lee has fronted alt-pop band MisterWives since 2013, across four studio albums, a live album, a deluxe record and years of touring. Cherry Bomb — a childhood nickname, not a Runaways reference — is the project she's used to get back to who she was before the industry told her who to be. Inspired by Madonna and Blondie, the Cherry Bomb sound fuses space disco, punk spirit and diary-like confessionals into something both danceable and defiant. Lee's own framing: "This isn't a reinvention — it's a detonation."

Listen to "Myriad Reflector" now on the FREE iHeartRadio app!