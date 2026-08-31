D4vd Now Being Repped By Public Defender After His Lawyers Withdraw

"This morning the court granted our request to withdraw as counsel and appointed the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office, after it was determined David qualified for appointed counsel," Berk, Bednarski and Peter said in a statement. "We continue to support David and his defense against these serious charges. We are grateful that the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office has taken over the representation and that David has a highly capable and committed team of attorneys and investigators behind him."



Burke was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances, mutilating a body, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. The first-degree murder charge with special circumstances makes him eligible for the death penalty. D4vd is being held without bond at the L.A. Men's Central Jail. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.



Berk, Bednarski, and Peter represented Burke before his arrest and during his preliminary hearing. Following the explosive proceedings last month, a Los Angeles judge ruled that there is enough evidence for Burke to stand trial. He's set to be arraigned today.

