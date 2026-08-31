Djokovic Suffers 1st Round Loss In US Open

Novak Djokovic faced a stunning defeat in the first round of the US Open on Sunday night (August 30) against Argentina's Mariano Navone. The match, held at Arthur Ashe Stadium, marked the first time in 20 appearances at Flushing Meadows that Djokovic lost in the first round. The 24-time Grand Slam champion, aged 39, endured a grueling five-set match lasting four and a half hours, during which he was visibly ill, vomiting multiple times on the court.

Djokovic's loss to Navone, who is ranked in the ATP Top 50, ended with scores of 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. Throughout the match, Djokovic struggled with a health condition exacerbated by the heat and humidity, which he has been dealing with throughout the year. "I think it was obvious that it was an awful feeling on the court for me," Djokovic said, acknowledging his physical struggles. Despite his condition, Djokovic praised Navone, calling him a "nice guy" and a "fighter."

According to The Guardian, Djokovic's struggles were evident early in the match, with signs of discomfort appearing just 15 minutes in. Despite his efforts, Djokovic could not overcome the physical challenges, which included cramps and a deteriorating serve by the fourth set.

Navone, a clay court specialist, capitalized on Djokovic's condition, maintaining focus and executing extended rallies that proved too much for the Serbian star. This victory is one of the most significant in Navone's career, considering his admiration for Djokovic, whom he idolized as a child.

The first round of the US Open continues today with top-seeded woman Aryna Sabalenka and second-seeded man Carlos Alcaraz scheduled to play at Arthur Ashe Stadium.