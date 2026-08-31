Dolphins Have Youngest Roster In NFL

The Miami Dolphins are entering the NFL season with the league's youngest roster, as reported by the Palm Beach Post. With an average age of 25.3 years, the Dolphins stand out as the only team alongside the Cleveland Browns with an average roster age under 26. Nearly half of Miami's roster, 47 percent, consists of players aged 22 to 24.

Head coach Jeff Hafley emphasized that this season will focus on developing the team's young talent rather than being judged on wins and losses. Hafley stated that the goal is to build a solid foundation for future success. The Dolphins' general manager, Jon-Eric Sullivan, has also embraced this youth movement, making decisions with a long-term perspective.

The Dolphins' youthful roster could lead to challenges this season, but the organization hopes that investing in young talent will pay off in the future. As the team navigates a challenging schedule, they will rely on their youth and athleticism, guided by Hafley's coaching staff.

The Dolphins' approach is not without precedent. Similar strategies have been employed by teams like the Browns, who also have a young roster. The focus remains on player development, with the expectation that short-term struggles will lead to long-term gains.