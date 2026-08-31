Donald Signing Makes Rams Huge Super Bowl Favorites

By iHeartRadio

August 31, 2026

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Rams
Photo: Harry How / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams have become the overwhelming favorites to win Super Bowl 61 after the signing of defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Donald, who is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY), came out of retirement to join the Rams on a one-year deal. This move has significantly boosted the Rams' odds, positioning them ahead of other top contenders like the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

The Rams had already strengthened their roster this offseason by acquiring two-time DPOY Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns. Now, with Donald's addition, they have become the team to beat. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Rams' odds to win the Super Bowl are +500, making them the only team with single-digit odds.

The Rams' current roster includes reigning MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford and a strong offensive lineup featuring wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Their defense, now bolstered by Donald and Garrett, is expected to be formidable. The Rams' odds to make the postseason are the best in the NFC, standing at -500, according to BetMGM.

While the Rams are the favorites, other teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens remain strong contenders. The Rams will aim to replicate their 2022 success when they won the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, the same venue for this season's championship game.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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