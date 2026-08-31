DOT Shuts Down Trucking Schools Over Fraud

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Monday (August 31) in Detroit that over a hundred trucking schools are being shut down due to fraud concerns. This decision comes amid a broader crackdown by the Department of Transportation (DOT) on unqualified truck drivers, particularly those who do not speak English. According to Duffy, more than 2,000 truck drivers who lack English proficiency were able to obtain licenses, raising significant safety concerns.

The DOT's actions include plans to revoke the accreditation of nearly 3,000 trucking schools and trainers unless they meet federal requirements within 30 days. This affects over 40% of the nation's 16,000 authorized training providers. The department accuses these schools of falsifying training data, failing to meet curriculum standards, and not maintaining accurate records.

Houston Public Media reports that the crackdown is part of the Trump administration's efforts to ensure drivers are qualified to hold a commercial driver's license (CDL). The DOT has also proposed new restrictions on which immigrants can obtain a CDL, although a federal appeals court has temporarily blocked these rules.

Critics argue that the crackdown is an immigration control measure disguised as a safety initiative. However, Duffy insists that the restrictions are necessary due to the high number of foreign-born truckers who are unfamiliar with road rules and lack English proficiency. The crackdown follows a series of deadly crashes involving truckers, including a fatal accident in Florida.

The DOT's actions have led to a reduction in fraud and an increase in truck driver wages. However, the names of the schools affected have not been released. The crackdown has sparked debate about the impact on immigrant truckers and the need for stricter enforcement of training standards.