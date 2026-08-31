Drake Appears To Tease Collaboration With Country Singer Ella Langley

In a series of Instagram photos she posted last week, Langley shared one of herself and Drizzy meeting backstage at her show in Little Rock, AR. While he was in the crowd, Drake flashed a huge smile and blew a kiss at Langley as he appeared on the big screen onstage. In another video, you could see him singing along with Langley and swaying to the rhythm as she performed.



It's not clear when his remix will arrive. However, if he continues his current pattern, then we could hear it very soon. Prior to his jump to country, the Canadian artist joined forces with Latin sensation KAROL G. The two were rumored to collaborate for his ICEMAN album; however, they decided to save the song for Karol's new project. The collaboration was announced shortly after Drake showed up to the Colombian singer's tour stop in Toronto.



Look out for Drake and Ella Langley's collaboration coming soon.