Drake Appears To Tease Collaboration With Country Singer Ella Langley
By Tony M. Centeno
August 31, 2026
Drake's fans believe he's officially collaborating with Ella Langley after he appeared to tease their upcoming song.
On Sunday night, a video of Drizzy debuting new music hit timelines everywhere. In the brief clip, the 39-year-old rapper sips on his drink as the DJ plays a snippet of what appears to be his verse on a remix of Langley's smash hit, "Choosin' Texas." Drake is clearly a fan of the record. The preview comes just a week after Drake attended Langley's tour stop in Arkansas, where he was spotted singing and dancing to the song in the crowd.
👤DRAKE👤— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 31, 2026
👤ELLA LANGLEY👤
💿CHOOSIN TEXAS REMIX💿
🚨COMING SOON🚨 pic.twitter.com/QxLZQO0rRw
In a series of Instagram photos she posted last week, Langley shared one of herself and Drizzy meeting backstage at her show in Little Rock, AR. While he was in the crowd, Drake flashed a huge smile and blew a kiss at Langley as he appeared on the big screen onstage. In another video, you could see him singing along with Langley and swaying to the rhythm as she performed.
It's not clear when his remix will arrive. However, if he continues his current pattern, then we could hear it very soon. Prior to his jump to country, the Canadian artist joined forces with Latin sensation KAROL G. The two were rumored to collaborate for his ICEMAN album; however, they decided to save the song for Karol's new project. The collaboration was announced shortly after Drake showed up to the Colombian singer's tour stop in Toronto.
Look out for Drake and Ella Langley's collaboration coming soon.