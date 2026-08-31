FINNEAS Marries Claudia Sulewski In Wedding Officiated By Sister Billie Eilish

FINNEAS and Claudia Sulewski are officially married!

The Optimist musician, 29, and the actress, 30, tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Montecito, California, on Saturday (August 29), nearly one year after they announced their engagement, per E! News.

According to Vogue, Sulewski went all out for her wedding attire, wearing four looks custom-made by Oscar de la Renta throughout their wedding weekend. At the altar, she wore an ivory silk faille ballgown with a drop-waist bodice and pleated skirt paired with a scarf that draped down the length of the dress into the train.

FINNEAS' younger sister and collaborator Billie Eilish also reportedly officiated the ceremony, wearing an olive green off-the-shoulder gown as she helped honor the longtime couple on their big day, according to photos shared by TMZ. Many of the couple's famous friends also showed up to celebrate their love, including Eilish's boyfriend Nat Wolff, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Emma Chamberlain, Nina Dobrev, Rachel Sennot, Jason Sudeikis and more.

Sulewski and FINNEAS revealed their engagement in September 2025 after around seven years of dating, sharing photos from the special day and even a clip from the moment he popped the question.

Congratulations to the happy couple!