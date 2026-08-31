Giants Bring Back Berrios On Practice Squad

The New York Giants have re-signed veteran wide receiver and return specialist Braxton Berrios to their practice squad, less than 24 hours after releasing him during final roster cuts. Berrios, who has a history of excelling in special teams, is expected to be elevated to the active roster for the Giants' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 13.

Berrios, originally drafted by the New England Patriots in 2018, has played for the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and Houston Texans. Over his career, he has accumulated 140 receptions for 1,360 yards and six touchdowns, and he has been a standout on special teams, returning 100 punts for 1,130 yards and 91 kickoffs for 2,265 yards. His performance as a returner earned him first-team All-Pro honors in 2021.

The Giants are in the process of finalizing their practice squad as they prepare for the upcoming season. According to ESPN, the team's wide receiver room is highly competitive, with notable names like Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster also in the mix. Berrios' experience and versatility as a return specialist give him an edge in securing a spot on the active roster.

Giants.com reported that Berrios' return to New York, where he spent four seasons with the Jets, provides him with a familiar environment to showcase his skills. The Giants' decision to bring back Berrios highlights their focus on strengthening their special teams unit.

As the Giants continue to shape their roster, Berrios will be vying for a significant role both as a receiver and a returner. His performance in the upcoming games will be crucial in determining his long-term position with the team.