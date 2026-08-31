Harry Styles Makes Cheeky Comment About Ex Taylor Swift's Wedding During MSG Residency
By Sarah Tate
August 31, 2026
Harry Styles has fun all the time at Madison Square Garden — even if it has weddings, occasionally.
The "Aperture" singer is once again taking over MSG for a 30-show residency of his Together Together tour, and during his show on Saturday (August 29), he made a cheeky comment alluding to his ex Taylor Swift's wedding at the iconic New York City venue earlier this summer, per E! News.
"We're at Madison Square Garden, home of the world champion New York Knicks," he proudly stated, much to the cheers of the crowd, before quipping, "And they also do weddings."
The Life of a Showgirl musician, whom Styles dated from 2012 to 2013, married Kelce at MSG on July 3 surrounded by 1,000 guests, including Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone as well as Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony.
Since their nuptials, the newlyweds are reportedly learning to find a "new normal" amid their respective careers. A source recently told Page Six that the "Opalite" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player are enjoying their "new chapter" as a married couple."
"Taylor and Travis spent so much time together in the months leading up to the wedding, and they were pretty much inseparable," the source said. "Now they're settling into this new rhythm as a married couple and really enjoying what that feels like."
The insider added, "They're just incredibly happy to be in this next chapter together and are enjoying figuring out what their new normal looks like."