Harry Styles Makes Cheeky Comment About Ex Taylor Swift's Wedding During MSG Residency

Harry Styles has fun all the time at Madison Square Garden — even if it has weddings, occasionally.

The "Aperture" singer is once again taking over MSG for a 30-show residency of his Together Together tour, and during his show on Saturday (August 29), he made a cheeky comment alluding to his ex Taylor Swift's wedding at the iconic New York City venue earlier this summer, per E! News.

"We're at Madison Square Garden, home of the world champion New York Knicks," he proudly stated, much to the cheers of the crowd, before quipping, "And they also do weddings."