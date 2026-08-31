House Returns From Summer Recess With Countdown To Avert Government Shutdown

The House of Representatives is back in session Monday (August 31) after a five-week summer break, with its main goal to prevent a government shutdown before the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3. Lawmakers have just four days to meet in Washington, D.C. this week before departing again until Monday, September 14, when both the House and Senate will resume work after Labor Day. After that, the House will only have about three more weeks in session before Election Day, making time tight for major decisions.

One of the top priorities for Congress is passing a short-term funding measure to keep the government running past the September 30 deadline. Lawmakers left for their August recess with several key issues unsettled, including government funding, national security, and surface transportation programs. The House and Senate have both advanced different versions of continuing resolution proposals, and leaders will need to reach a compromise quickly to avoid a shutdown.

Earlier this summer, the House passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 (NDAA), but the Senate has not yet brought its own bill to a vote. A short-term extension of the federal surface transportation program is also required by September 30.

The House approved a short-term funding bill known as HR 9770, which would extend current government funding through December 4. The bill passed mostly along party lines and now goes to the Senate, where further negotiation is expected. Senate Majority Leader John Thune has stated that he aims to bring a stopgap funding bill to the floor soon, with the goal of keeping the government funded past the midterm elections.

Other major topics on the agenda include surveillance authorities, digital asset policy, and election-related legislation. However, with only 16 legislative days for the House and 14 for the Senate remaining before the elections, congressional leaders may need to focus on the most urgent funding and defense measures. Many less critical issues could be postponed until after the election.

This legislative scramble comes as the 2026 midterm elections approach, with all 435 House seats up for grabs. Republicans currently hold a slim majority in the House, and both parties are preparing for a competitive race in dozens of battleground districts. How lawmakers handle the budget and other key issues in the coming weeks will likely shape the political landscape heading into November and beyond.