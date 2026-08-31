Joe Budden Proposes To Shadée Monique Before Revealing They're Expecting
By Tony M. Centeno
August 31, 2026
Joe Budden and his longtime girlfriend, Shadée Monique, are officially engaged and expecting their first child.
The revered podcaster popped the question while celebrating his 46th birthday on Saturday night, August 30. At one point during the private, black-tie affair, Budden got down on one knee, surprised Shadée with a massive diamond ring, and asked, "We doin' it or what?"
"Of course we are," she exclaimed. After the crowd settled down, Budden's partner of seven years made an announcement of her own.
"We have a little surprise," she said. "Yeah, Joe's going to be a girl dad."
Congrats again to Shadée & Joe 🖤 pic.twitter.com/0lxxFPtURD— JBTV Community (@JBTVCommunity) August 30, 2026
Shadée announces that she is pregnant and Joe Budden is about to be a girl dad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VQu7lIs6AO— JBTV Community (@JBTVCommunity) August 30, 2026
Joe Budden and Shadée Monique have been together since 2019. The couple started their relationship in private, but they eventually revealed themselves to the world. Budden first publicly celebrated their anniversary in 2022. They've been inseparable ever since. The couple recently celebrated their seventh anniversary.
Longtime fans of The Joe Budden Podcast have been hearing Monique for a while. Not only does she chime in during the show, but she also hosts Pod Wives alongside Budden and other couples from the podcast. She's also an entrepreneur who runs Bawdy Essentials.
This will be Joe and Shadée Monique's first child together. The rapper-turned-podcaster already has two children from previous relationships. He shares a son, Lexington, with former girlfriend and model Cyn Santana. He also shares his oldest son, Joseph Budden III a.k.a. "Trey," with his ex, Angela.
Congratulations to Joe Budden and Shadée Monique!