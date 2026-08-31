Joe Budden and Shadée Monique have been together since 2019. The couple started their relationship in private, but they eventually revealed themselves to the world. Budden first publicly celebrated their anniversary in 2022. They've been inseparable ever since. The couple recently celebrated their seventh anniversary.



Longtime fans of The Joe Budden Podcast have been hearing Monique for a while. Not only does she chime in during the show, but she also hosts Pod Wives alongside Budden and other couples from the podcast. She's also an entrepreneur who runs Bawdy Essentials.



This will be Joe and Shadée Monique's first child together. The rapper-turned-podcaster already has two children from previous relationships. He shares a son, Lexington, with former girlfriend and model Cyn Santana. He also shares his oldest son, Joseph Budden III a.k.a. "Trey," with his ex, Angela.



Congratulations to Joe Budden and Shadée Monique!