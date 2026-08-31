Lil Nas X Mourns His Late Mother: 'This One's Gonna Hurt'

Lil Nas X rarely discussed the dynamic of his relationship with Hill, but he previously admitted that she was an addict. During a conversation with Variety in 2020, he shared that he attempted to help her get better, but "things didn’t quite work out."



“She’s an addict, so we don’t have the closest relationship," he explained. "But there’s still love."



The death of Lil Nas X's mother comes a year after he was arrested for four felony charges, including battery with injury on a police officer and resisting an executive officer, after he stripped naked while walking in the middle of the street in Ventura, Calif., last August. Police approached the artist and thought he was suffering from a drug overdose. That's when Lil Nas got completely naked and lunged at the officers. He allegedly injured three of them, but was tased and subdued.



Lil Nas X was taken to a hospital before he was transferred to jail. He was later released on a $75,000 bond. His attorney filed for the 27-year-old artist to enter a two-year mental health diversion program instead of a five-year prison sentence. Once completed, the charges he faced from the Los Angeles Police Department will be dropped.

