Lil Wayne’s Ex-Wife Toya Johnson-Rushing Denies Being Asked To Have Kid As A Teen

“When I saw that I cringed because I don’t know where that comes from,” she said. “But his mom never made us have no kid. We didn’t even know we were having a kid... But in his mind he’s maybe stuck there and really believes that happened, but I don’t know that to be true.”



Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson-Rushing welcomed their first child, Reginae Carter, when Weezy was 16, and Toya was 15. The couple eventually got married in 2004, but they split two years later. The reality TV star said Wayne was "very busy" when Reginae was a baby, but she called him a "great dad."



Wayne originally claimed he was 14 when his mom asked him to have a baby with his girlfriend. "My mom asked for my kid," Wayne explained. "My dad had just got murdered that year. The same year I blew up."



"We got the Universal deal and I was like 'we got the tour coming up,'" he continued. "And when I went on that tour, we were on the road for like six months. So when I came home, she was like 'is this what you about to be doing? Should I be expecting that? You were gone for too long.' She's like, 'I'm lonely. My husband's gone.' And so she was like 'Listen, let's have a sit-down. Me, you and Toya."



Following their split, Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson-Rushing went on to have more children. Wayne has three other children from past relationships, Dwayne III, Kameron, and Neal. Meanwhile, Johnson-Rushing had another daughter in 2018.

