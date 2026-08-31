Soccer superstar Lionel Messi announced his retirement from Argentina's national team today (Monday, August 31) via social media, marking the end of a remarkable 20-year international career. The 39-year-old, who was born on June 24, 1987, in Rosario, Argentina, expressed that the decision "hurt" but felt it was the right time to step back.

Messi has left an indelible mark on the sport, scoring more goals and appearing in more international games than any other player in Argentina's history. He played in six World Cups, achieving victory in 2022 and reaching the final again last month, where Argentina fell to Spain. Throughout his career, Messi has been celebrated for his skill, agility, and football intelligence, attributes that have allowed him to remain competitive against younger players.

According to CRL Magazine, Messi's career includes eight Ballon d’Or awards, six European Golden Shoes, and 46 team trophies, making him the most decorated footballer in history. His journey began in Rosario, where he joined Newell’s Old Boys before moving to Spain at age 13 to join FC Barcelona's youth academy.

Messi's international career has been a rollercoaster, with early disappointments giving way to triumphs, including two Copa America titles and the 2022 World Cup. As reported by CBS Sports, Messi's leadership and skill have been pivotal in Argentina's success on the global stage.

His retirement from international play does not signal the end of his soccer career. Messi has signed a contract extension with Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, keeping him in the professional arena until 2028. As World Soccer Shop highlights, Messi's ability to adapt his playing style has allowed him to maintain high performance levels, even as he approaches his 40s.