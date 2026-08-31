Mac DeMarco Surprise-Releases Four New Albums

Mac DeMarco fans got an unexpected surprise on Friday (Aug. 28), when the singer-songwriter released not one, but four new albums.

The projects — Dog on the Rock, Seven Off the Two, Seaplane Dog and The View From Tian Tian — are new to streaming services, though some fans have been familiar with them for months. DeMarco previously distributed CD-R copies of Dog on the Rock and Seven Off the Two to fans at select stops on his recent European tour.

The releases also maintain DeMarco’s trademark DIY spirit, with the songs identified only by seemingly random strings of numbers rather than traditional titles.

The four albums dropped just one year after DeMarco released Guitar, his most recent officially released album before this surprise batch of music. Guitar, DeMarco's sixth studio album, spawned the singles "Home," "Holy" and "Phantom."