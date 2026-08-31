Mass Shootings In New Jersey, Illinois Leave 3 Dead, 23 Wounded

Mass shootings in Trenton, New Jersey, and Chicago, Illinois, left three people dead and at least 23 others wounded in separate attacks that happened within minutes of each other early Sunday (August 30), according to officials in both cities.

In Trenton, police responded to reports of gunfire at a large neighborhood cookout near Locust Street just after midnight. According to statements from Trenton police and Mayor W. Reed Gusciora, two people—a 33-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man—were killed, and eight others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Witnesses described chaos as shots rang out among an estimated 150–200 people gathered at the event.

Officials say multiple suspects walked up to the party and fired into the crowd. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation, but no arrests have been made. Officials are reviewing surveillance footage and urging witnesses to come forward. Mayor Gusciora said, "Ten victims is unconscionable," and asked residents to report unauthorized gatherings to help prevent future tragedies.

Almost simultaneously, on the South Side of Chicago, police responded to a large gathering in Washington Park where unknown shooters opened fire, killing a 35-year-old man and injuring nine others between the ages of 23 and 45. According to authorities and advocacy groups, the victims were taken to area hospitals, and law enforcement is now analyzing evidence to identify the shooters. Cook County Crime Stoppers has offered a $10,000 reward for tips that help solve the case.

Community leaders in both cities expressed deep sorrow and called for increased cooperation with police. Both investigations remain active, with officials urging anyone with information to contact local authorities or submit anonymous tips.