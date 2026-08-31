Messi Retires From International Soccer

Soccer legend Lionel Messi announced his retirement from the Argentina national team on Monday (August 31) through an Instagram post. The 39-year-old expressed that the decision was difficult but felt it was the right time to step away. Messi's illustrious international career includes winning the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 and leading his team to a second-place finish at this summer's World Cup.

Despite his retirement from international soccer, Messi will continue to play for Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami. His recent performances in the 2026 FIFA World Cup were outstanding, earning him the Silver Ball and Silver Boot awards as the tournament's second-highest scorer with eight goals and four assists. Argentina's head coach, Lionel Scaloni, had left the door open for Messi to continue, but reports indicated that another World Cup campaign was not in his plans.

The Argentine Football Association is considering a special farewell match to honor Messi's contributions to the national team. Former teammate Ángel Di María urged Messi to reconsider his retirement, praising him as the greatest player in football history.

Messi's decision to retire comes after a historic World Cup campaign, where he once again showcased his brilliance on the field. Although he has signed a contract with Inter Miami until 2028, Messi's international retirement marks the end of an era for Argentina and his fans worldwide. For more details, visit Gulf News and Yahoo Sports.