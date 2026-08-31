Millions Across US Under Flood Alerts As Storms Threaten Multiple States

Flood watches have been issued for nearly seven million Americans as major storms bring torrential rain to parts of the United States. The National Weather Service (NWS) announced on Monday (August 31) that areas in Arizona, Utah, and Colorado are under flood watches. These alerts are expected to remain in effect through the evening, impacting cities and landmarks such as Phoenix, the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park, Moab, Aspen, Vail, and Durango.

The NWS has warned that the heavy rainfall could lead to sudden and dangerous flash floods, with little warning for those in the affected areas. Residents are advised to stay alert and be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions. The storms have already caused significant concerns, with reports of rising water levels and potential for property damage.

The storms have already resulted in one fatality and 15 people reported missing. Emergency services are on high alert, ready to respond to any incidents that may arise due to the severe weather.

The NWS continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary. Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to follow local news and weather reports for the latest information and to heed any evacuation orders or safety instructions.