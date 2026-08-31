Newly-Acquired Jones In Cowboys' RT Competition

The Dallas Cowboys have added depth to their offensive line by acquiring offensive tackle Broderick Jones from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The trade, finalized over the weekend, involved the Cowboys sending third- and sixth-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft to the Steelers, who also included a 2027 fourth-round pick alongside Jones. This move comes just two weeks before the Cowboys' season opener, as they prepare to finalize their 53-man roster.

Jones, a former first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, started 38 of his 45 games with the Steelers. He entered the league after helping Georgia win two national championships. Despite his promising start, Jones' tenure with the Steelers was marred by injuries, including a neck injury in 2025 that required spinal fusion surgery. This injury sidelined him for the remainder of the 2025 season and impacted his performance during the 2026 preseason.

The Cowboys are looking to bolster their offensive line, particularly at the right tackle position. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced that Jones will compete with Terrance Steele for the starting right tackle spot. Steele has struggled over the past two seasons, allowing 16 sacks and 88 pressures, which prompted Dallas to seek additional options.

Jones' versatility, having played both left and right tackle, provides the Cowboys with a valuable swing tackle option. However, his recent injury history means he will need time to regain his strength and weight to perform at a high level. As the Cowboys approach their final roster cuts, Jones' addition adds competition and depth to their offensive line, which also includes players like Tyler Guyton, Nate Thomas, and Drew Shelton.

The Steelers, meanwhile, have been preparing for life after Jones by drafting tackle Max Iheanachor in the 2026 NFL Draft. With Jones' departure, Iheanachor is expected to take over the right tackle position, alongside 2024 first-round left tackle Troy Fautanu.