NFL Sidelines Packers Star Josh Jacobs

The NFL has placed Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs on the Commissioner's Exempt List, effectively sidelining him as the 2026 season approaches. This decision follows Jacobs' recent charges of misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property, stemming from an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend in May. While on the exempt list, Jacobs cannot practice or attend games, though he remains on paid leave.

The move by the NFL comes as Jacobs faces legal proceedings, with an initial court appearance scheduled for November 17. His attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld, and Clarence F. Duchac III, stated that Jacobs "respects the NFL process" and looks forward to returning to the team. According to Pro Football Rumors, the Packers have not yet decided on a long-term replacement for Jacobs, but they have acquired running back Kaleb Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers to bolster their backfield.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has expressed his support for Jacobs, stating he anticipates Jacobs remaining with the team despite the ongoing legal situation. The Packers will rely on MarShawn Lloyd, a 2024 third-round pick, to lead their running game in Jacobs' absence. Lloyd, who has struggled with injuries in the past, is expected to share responsibilities with Johnson.

The NFL's decision to place Jacobs on the exempt list highlights the league's approach to handling players involved in legal issues. The Commissioner's Exempt List serves as a form of paid administrative leave while the NFL reviews the matter. Jacobs' future with the Packers remains uncertain, with his performance in the upcoming season crucial for his continued role on the team.