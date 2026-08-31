OBJ Makes Giants' Initial Roster

Odell Beckham Jr. is officially back with the New York Giants, making the team's initial 53-man roster for the 2026 NFL season. Beckham, who was a superstar with the Giants from 2014 to 2018, returned to New York this spring after spending the 2025 season out of the league. Despite not having a guaranteed spot, the 33-year-old wide receiver impressed during training camp and preseason, catching seven passes for 76 yards.

Head coach John Harbaugh emphasized that Beckham needed to earn his place on the team. Beckham's standout performance came in the preseason finale against the New York Jets, where he caught three passes for 53 yards, all resulting in first downs. Harbaugh praised Beckham's progress, stating, "He's done enough to make an NFL roster, for sure," according to ESPN.com.

Beckham's return is more than just a comeback; it's a chance to contribute to a young Giants offense led by quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart, entering his second season, showed potential with 2,272 passing yards and 15 touchdowns in his rookie year. Beckham joins a receiver group that includes Malik Nabers, who is returning from an ACL injury, Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, and Malachi Fields.

Beckham expressed his excitement about making the roster, particularly for his 4-year-old son, who attended the preseason games. "I want to be a good example for him," Beckham said, as reported by ESPN.