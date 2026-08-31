Olivia Rodrigo Wraps Up Daisy Chain Fields In Heartfelt Note: 'Greatest Joy Of My Career'

The first ever Daisy Chain Fields was a resounding success and a dream come true for Olivia Rodrigo.

Months after Rodrigo announced her inaugural Daisy Chain Fields, a festival with an all-female lineup that donated proceeds toward various organizations advocating for women and girls, it finally became a reality when artists like Chappell Roan, Doechii, Bikini Kill, Stevie Nicks and many more turned out to perform at the festival in Irvine, California, on Saturday (August 29). The following day, Rodrigo shared a heartfelt note on Instagram commemorating the event.

"seeing daisy chain come to fruition yesterday was the greatest joy of my career," she wrote. "riot grrrl mosh pits. friendship bracelets being made on the grass. young girls on their dads shoulders. I am still in a bit of disbelief that it happened and I still feel incapable of properly expressing the gratitude that I feel for every person who believed in this vision and fought so hard to make it a reality."

Rodrigo recalled soaking in the moment after the crowd went home, running around the grounds of the festival with her friends as she "tried to process all that we had just witnessed."

"We ended our night of frolicking at yoko onos 'wish tree' installation at the entrance of the festival," she said. "it was the most beautiful artwork (yoko if ur reading this I love you) where festival goers wrote down something they hoped for on a tag and tied it onto a branch of a tree. we read so many of them. some were silly like I hope my dog lives forever or I hope my hair grows longer etc. but by and large almost every tag said the same thing. everyone hoped for the world to be more peaceful, they all hoped that the people they loved were happy, they all hoped to make a difference."

The "drop dead" singer said the words made her "so emotional" and helped her realize why Daisy Chain "meant so much to me."

"the artwork reminded me of how we are all much more alike than we are different. and how deep down, we all just want to help each other and make the world a better place," she said. "yesterday, daisy chain felt like just that. a collective hope that things can get better and a reminder of how much we really care about people at the end of the day."

Rodrigo concluded her message with a shoutout to everyone who helped make the festival a night to remember as well as a teaser for the future.

"thank you to everyone who came yesterday who showed me that joy is a part of the solution," she said. "until next yearrrrr."