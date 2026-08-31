Olivia Rodrigo's First Daisy Chains Fields Music Festival Is In The Books

On Saturday (August 29), pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo successfully hosted her inaugural Daisy Chains Fields Music Festival in Irvine, California. The event, which featured an all-woman lineup including Doechii, Garbage, Mitski, Chappell Roan, and Santigold, raised over $10 million for ten nonprofit organizations focused on supporting women and girls.

Rodrigo's festival was inspired by Lilith Fair, the iconic all-female music festival co-founded by Sarah McLachlan in 1997. McLachlan made a special appearance at the festival, performing alongside Rodrigo during her headline set. The duo dedicated songs to the late Dolly Parton, who passed away at age 80. The festival also featured performances by Stevie Nicks and Alanis Morissette, who joined Rodrigo on stage for memorable renditions of their hits.

Philanthropist Melinda French Gates surprised the crowd by announcing that she would double the festival's donation amount, bringing the total to $20 million. Gates praised Rodrigo as "a force" and emphasized the lasting impact of the festival on empowering women and girls worldwide.

Rodrigo expressed her gratitude, stating, "Daisy Chain Fields is about what can happen when we come together and use our collective power to support one another." The funds raised will benefit organizations like Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, and Planned Parenthood, among others.

Rodrigo also announced that the festival will return in 2027, promising it will "just keep growing." The event's success highlights the power of music and community in driving social change and supporting important causes.