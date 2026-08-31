Packers Acquire RB From Steelers

The Green Bay Packers have bolstered their running back lineup by acquiring Kaleb Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft. This move, announced on Sunday (August 30), comes as the Packers address their depth at running back following the indefinite placement of three-time Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs on the NFL's exempt list.

Jacobs' future with the Packers is uncertain after he was charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, stemming from a May incident involving a physical confrontation with his girlfriend. The NFL is closely monitoring the situation, which could affect Jacobs' availability for the 2026 season.

Johnson, a 2025 third-round pick from Iowa, struggled during his rookie season with the Steelers. He recorded 28 carries for 69 yards and was involved in a notable special teams blunder against the Seattle Seahawks, which led to him being removed from special teams duties. Despite these challenges, Johnson's move to Green Bay offers him a fresh start and the opportunity to contribute to the Packers' backfield.

The Packers' depth chart previously included MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks, with Lloyd often dealing with injuries and Brooks serving as a pass-blocking option. Johnson's arrival adds a power element to the lineup, and he could see significant playing time if Lloyd faces further health setbacks.

The Steelers, under new head coach Mike McCarthy, have signed veteran running back Rico Dowdle to pair with Jaylen Warren, making Johnson's presence on the roster unnecessary. Pittsburgh's decision to trade Johnson rather than cut him allowed them to recoup some value from their initial investment.